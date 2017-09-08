Afia Schwarzenegger evokes wrath of ‘Antoa’ on family trying to resolve her marriage

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2017

Popular radio and TV personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, also known in showbiz as Afia Schwarzenegger who has been trending following a leaked sex video has evoked the wrath of “antoa nyama” on members of her family who will make an attempt to resolve her broken marriage.

In an audio recording, Afia is heard saying she is no more interested in the marriage. “I have quit the marriage. A man does not marry while living in his wife’s house. He should go find job to do. Anybody who comes here to talk about my marriage again, I’ll curse him with Antoa Nyama, Nobody should step foot in my house to resolve any issue, he (referring to her ex-husband) should go and look for a job, rent a place and if I’m satisfied with it, I will join him”.

Afia Schwarzenegger’s marriage hit the rocks after she was reportedly caught in bed with another man by her husband.

According to her, the man threatened to set her house on fire after they had had a misunderstanding. ‘I bought this house with his fellow men’s money, I am not marrying him anymore,” she said angrily.