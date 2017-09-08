Afia Schwarzenegger curses family members trying to resolve her broken marriage

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Self-acclaimed queen of comedy and actress Afia Schwarzenegger has evoked the wrath of “ntoa nyama” on any family member of hers and her ex-husband who makes an attempt to resolve her broken marriage.

In an audio circulating on social media, Afia is heard saying “Nobody should step foot in my house to resolve any issue, he (referring to her ex-husband) should go and look for a job, rent a place and if I’m satisfied with it, I will join him”.

Afia Schwarzenegger’s marriage collapsed after she was reportedly caught in bed with another man by her husband.

According to Afia, her husband threatened to set her house on fire after they had had a little misunderstanding.

“He should go and set his mother’s house on fire, not mine, I bought this house with his fellow men’s money, I am not marrying him anymore,” she said angrily.