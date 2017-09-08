Abrokwah could not give Afia satisfaction in bed – Nana Akua Addo

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-08

Nana Akua Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504857626_77_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Afia Schwarzenegger has received the backing of her colleagues in the entertainment industry since news broke that she was caught cheating.

Some have called for the arrest of her husband Lawrence Abrokwa and have used the opportunity to encourage women to speak out against abusive husbands.

The latest to add her voice to the developing story is Fashionista, Nana Akua Addo.

To her, she sees no reason why a man who threatens his wife with a chemical substance will be left to be walking freely on the street in Ghana.

“Even as i stand against cheating in a relationship, I will never condone a threat with an acidic chemical. I am still surprised why this pathetic lame man has not yet been placed under arrest.”

The actress casted doubt about the man’s effort in bed adding that he probably could not satisfy his wife in bed.

“ I’m guessing he is not much of a man in bed for his wife to be looking for a better satisfaction elsewhere.”