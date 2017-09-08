Abbey Pobbey urges Kwesi Appiah to axe indisciplined five

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: sportsworldghana.com

2017-09-08

Coach Kwesi Appiah selected a different team for the return leg in Brazzaville <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504909824_670_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Astute Football Administrator and chairman for Neoplan Stars, Jonathan Abbey Pobbey is calling for the exit of Captain Asamoah Gyan, the Ayew brothers,John Boye and Harrison Afful whom he described as indisciplined players from the Black Stars team.

He indicated that the exclusion of the aforementioned players proved a good omen for the Country as the Stars won their very first match of the 2018 world Cup qualifier in Congo Brazzaville hence the need for Coach Kwesi Appiah to retire them.

“If Ghana wants to go back to its former glory with the Black Stars, then the five players should be sacked from the national team. “he stated speaking on Kumasi based Angel FM.

“They are indiscipline and their absence helped Ghana triumph over Congo”

The football Administrator, had a snick at the government as he expects them to force the Football Association to conform with its rules.

“The government should force the FA to make sure the public interest committee which is Article 73 in the FA’s status is put into full force, And if the FA fails to adhere to the government directives, then the Government should stop funding the Stars. ”

Jonathan descended on the Black Stars management committee whose integrity, he questioned.

“I don’t see why we have seven member management committee, who in 2014 at the world cup in Brazil per the Commission of inquiry report shared $ 577,000 for managing nothing. So if indiscipline still exist in the team with the same management members then they must be scrapped because they are not managing anything”