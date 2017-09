The tournament will be held at the Sekondi Stadium and Cape Coast Stadium from 9th – 24 September



Five countries have to join hosts Ghana for the 2017 Fox WAFU Nations Cup which starts this weekend in Cape Coast.

Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, Burkina Faso, Gambia, Senegal have arrived for the three week competition.

Organizers are expecting ten other teams to arrive before Friday.

The tournament starts on Saturday with Ghana set to play Gambia in the opener at the Cape Coast stadium.

