2 times Asamoah Gyan has saved Black Stars off the Football field

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-08

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has been hailed and criticized a lot on the field of play but off the field regarding Black Stars issues he is like a saviour.

Gyan is currently the richest Black Stars player and as the captain of the four-time African champions he has always been there when the team need his services.

On two occasions, the former Al Ain and Sunderland goal machine rescued the Black Stars while the team was on duty outside Ghana.

Ghanacrusader.com looks at the two great moments, Gyan financially saved the Black Stars.

>Mexico vs. USA Friendly game in US

Black Stars arranged two friendly games which was against Mexico and USA. The Black Stars played Mexico on June 28th in Houston, and after the game they had to leave Houston to Connecticut for USA friendly on July 1st but due to poor arrangement the players went in batches.

However, two players were left behind and Gyan stepped in by saving the situation which he used his credit card to pay for the airfare of the said two players.

2. Congo vs. Ghana (World Cup Qualifier)

Ghana played a World Cup qualifier against Congo last Tuesday in Brazzaville which the West African giants won 5-1.

After the game, the foreign players needed to fly back to Ghana so that they can join their respective clubs on time – failure to do so their contracts will be terminated.

The government of Ghana wasn’t ready to charter a flight for the team the same day. Again Gyan stepped in by paying for the team’s chartered flight and the team arrived late Tuesday.