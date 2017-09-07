Thomas Partey returns to Atletico Madrid ahead Valencia clash

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has returned to Atletico Madrid as they prepare for Saturday’s crucial clash against Valencia in the Spanish Liga Santander after his heroics with the Black Stars in Brazzaville on Tuesday.

Partey, 24, exhibited one his best performances for Ghana in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Red Devils of Congo, when he plundered a hat-trick for the Black Stars in their 5-1 win at the Stade Municipal Kintele, Brazzaville.

The versatile midfielder joined the Rojiblancos on Wednesday alongside Spanish internationals Saúl Ñíguez and Koke, Slovenian Jan Oblak, Belgian Yannick Carrasco, French Lucas Hernández, Croatian Sime Vrsaljko, and Brazilian Filipe Luis.

Oblak, Saúl, Koke, and Carrasco joined French international Antoine Griezmann, Montenegrin Stefan Savic, and nine other plays who stayed in Madrid during the international break in the morning training session at the Wanda Training Complex in Majadahonda.

With them, Simeone began preparing for next Saturday’s match against Valencia at Mestalla, for which Griezmann will be absent to finish the second of a two-match suspension due to his expulsion from the match against Girona.

Thomas, Lucas, and Vrsaljko went through a recovery session in the gym. Only four players are still due to return from international duty.