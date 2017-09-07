There’s no animosity between D Black and myself – Wanlov The Kuborlor

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: Spyderlee Entertainment TV

2017-09-07

D Black and Wanlov The Kuborlor <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504801825_532_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, known by his stage name Wanlov The Kubolor is a Ghanaian-Romanian musician, film director and cultural icon born to an Akan father and a Romanian mother.

He has severally publicly expressed his dissatisfaction over the lyrical strength of his colleague artist D-black. Speaking exclusively with Pamela Boateng on Spyderlee Entertainment TV on Tuesday, Wanlov has revealed why he’s always hitting on D Black.

‘You know sometimes in your environment, you always want to find someone to tease and unfortunately, he’s the one. I’ve known his brothers since I was very young. I think D-black was staying in North K but all his brothers were staying in Asylum Down; I also lived in Asylum Down so I’ve known the family almost all my life. When we meet, we say what’s up? You dey worry me ooo…we just greet and go our separate ways. So there’s no animosity… there’s no big deal. I just said he has ‘shaaa’ as a rapper. He’s the only rapper or someone who calls himself a rapper whom I can’t listen to…I’ve never listened to a full D-black track. The farthest I’ve gone is ‘yeiiii.’ But please let’s just leave him because he’s becoming ‘basaa’ (to wit he’s becoming worried.) It’s worrying him because now he’s making up stories,’ he said.

When asked whether it’s true he has a misunderstanding with one of D Black’s brother’s, Wanlov responded; ‘it is not true because his brother is one of my good friends…we chat from time to time on Facebook. We were together in Mississippi working on his label and time came for me to move to Ghana so that’s it, there’s no animosity. He’s doing his thing and I’m also doing my thing.’

Wanlov is currently on a European tour and is set to perform in Paris, Graz, Copenhagen and Bucharest.