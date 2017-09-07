Super Eagles coach names WAFU squad.

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: Eric Annan

2017-09-07

Head Coach for the Super Green Eagles of Nigeria’s team ‘B’ Salisu Yusuf, has named his final squad to represent the nation on the slated 9th September WAFU tournament to be held in Ghana.

The tournament contested between sixteen(16) West African countries will see countries like Burkina Faso, Mali, Togo, Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire, Niger and Benin all participates to the tournament to touch down on the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday, as the other participating countries also expected to arrive in the country on Thursday to aid in their preparations towards the tournament to commence on Saturday.

Super Green Eagles Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United)

Defenders,: Stephen Eze (FC IfeanyiUbah); Emmanuel Ariwachukwu (Akwa United); Chima Akas (Enyimba FC); Osas Okoro (Rangers International); Adeleye Olamilekan (FC IfeanyiUbah); Daniel James (Plateau United)

Midfielders: Afeez Aremu (Akwa United); Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United); Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars); Samuel Mathias (El-Kanemi Warriors); Destiny Ashadi (Katsina United)

Forwards: Gabriel Okechukwu (Akwa United); Kingsley Eduwo (Lobi Stars); Peter Eneji (Plateau United); Ubong Friday (Akwa United); Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars)