‘Stupid’ Songo is ‘the biggest fool’ – Asamoah Gyan

2017-09-07

Patrick Osei Agyemang (Songo) is “the biggest fool”, Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan has hit back after the Fire for Fire host described him as a “fool” after the team drew 1 – 1 with Congo in their World Cup qualifier match in Kumasi a few days ago.

Gyan told Hot FM in an interview that Songo is a “destroyer” who thrives on “negativity”.

“We have people who build countries and those who love to destroy it and that particular guy [Songo] loves to destroy things because he only makes negative news go viral and not positive news”, Gyan told the host in response to a question about he felt by Songo’s description of him as a “fool”.

“I don’t blame that particular guy, I blame his bosses because they only think about the revenue the programme makes and not about the country’s development, and, so, they allow this stupid guy to always be on radio and TV to speak foolishly.

“You are the biggest fool”, Gyan said, adding that he holds Songo’s bosses who give him the chance to spew such comments on radio and TV responsible. “He is a destroyer… he is meant to destroy people.”