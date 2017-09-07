Songo picks Ayew as captain over Gyan

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, has said in his opinion, Andre Ayew should captain the senior national team, Black Stars, ahead of Asamoah Gyan.

Although Gyan is the current skipper of the national team with Ayew as his deputy, the debate as to whether Ayew is a better leader than Gyan continues unabated.

There have been speculations that the two players are even at loggerheads over the captaincy position, but both players have denied such claims.

Asked to choose between Gyan and Ayew who his preferred choice as captain for the Black Stars was in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Songo said “Andrew Ayew.”

Songo, a staunch critic of Gyan said his choice is “nothing personal but professional”.

“Asamoah Gyan has done his part. Andrew Ayew, a 26, 27-year-old boy, he should work very hard in his current team West Ham. He should rediscover his form and lead the Black Stars. I think that will be best for Ghana.

“I mean, he’s been there and he knows the ins and outs, what the problems are when it comes to the Black Stars.

So for now, moving forward, between Asamoah Gyan and Andrew Ayew, who do you think should lead the Black Stars… If you are asking me, the fire man, I’ll say Andre Ayew. This is nothing personal. This is professional,” he said.