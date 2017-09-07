Rashida Black Beauty consoles Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2017

2017-09-07

Rashida Black Beauty

Rashidatu Mohammed, popularly known to Ghanaians as Rashida Black Beauty has comforted Afia Schwarzenegger in the wake of the television personality’s alleged leaked sex tape.

In a Facebook post, Rashida who was once chastised by Afia Schwarzenegger for filming a nude video in which she is seen exposing her genitals consoled the Angel TV presenter but added that the development shows that everyone has a skeleton in their closet.

“I had a blast from this woman after my video got released, but now I guess it’s her turn, that is how life is, everyone has a hidden secret, the fact that yours is not out doesn’t make you a saint… Anyway I can feel what you going through, kindly take heart and be strong, everything will be fine…God got you,” Rashida’s post read.

Afia Schwarzenegger has been trolled by a section of the public after nude images purported to be the comedienne’s surfaced online.

According to several reports, the actress was caught in bed with another man by her husband, Mr. Abrokwah, who recorded and subsequently leaked a video of the act.

Prior to the circulation of the pictures online, the outspoken radio personality had vehemently denied the reports and threatened to sue all media outlets who published the story.