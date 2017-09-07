Rally behind the younger ones in the Black Stars -Gyan

He insists the nation is blessed with a lot of quality young players <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504810823_644_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has urged Ghanaians to support the younger ones in the team to ensure they take Ghana to places in world football.

The 31-year-old, who suffered a muscle injury during the 1-1 stalemate with Congo, traveled with the team to Brazzaville despite the setback.

But Gyan was left impressed with the performance of the younger ones in the team as they scored five goals past their Congolese counterpart.

He insists the nation is blessed with a lot of quality young players who are willing to send Ghana to greater heights in world football.

“I think we have got a of hungry players who are eager to die for the nation” “The boys did so well and we must keep on supporting them till we get there”he told the press

“we just need to encourage the new boys, the young boys, the hungry boys to make sure they take Ghana to places because they are the future of the nation now and we must support them “he added.

