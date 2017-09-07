Paul Okoye of Psquare loses in $300 gambling

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: primenewsghana.com

2017-09-07

Paul Okoye <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504771229_301_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Paul Okoye of Nigeria’s music group Psquare, suffered a loss after gambling with 300 U.S dollars (N107, 522) at the Aria Resort and Casino, Las Vegas in the United States.

Paul, who “won’’ $0.25 only (89.61Kobo) from the gamble on Tuesday, took to his Instagram handle @rudeboypsquare to express his displeasure about the loss.

He said, “after spending $300 on gambling…I won 25cents ndioshi !!! Oloshi !!! Barawo !!! yahoomachine scam yahooplus more.’’

The Aria Resort and Casino is a luxury resort and Casino, part of the City Centre complex on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada is known for gambling of all sorts. However, while some of his fans and followers on instagram were not happy about the development stressing it was an unnecessary waste of resources; others sympathised with him on the lost.

These were some reactions from the P-Square fans on this development on Instagram:

@luchitricia10 said “So you go there to gamble to win millions of dollars upon the one you have?ok na kontinu there is god in everything your doing @rudeboypsquaremore.’’

Another, @preshzarah_, “U would have given me that money to do better things with it @rudeboypsquare wah a waste.’’

@nature_amy wrote, “In my country that’s about 30k. These celebrities are so stupid, u can spend that much on gambling but can’t use it to change someone’s life out there… Son of a …’’

While @temmybehi said, “No vex. If I say dash me now you no go gree. Kpele’’,

@desperateisaac wrote, “Nah good for you @rudeboypsquare How I wish I beg u nah nkor?.’’

Also, @ange_gabrielfr wrote, “Aria casino is dangerous for your money’’, @theoranking7065 said “Na ur desriny’’ and @see_babazi expressed sympathy with the star saying “I feel your pains.’’ @slimsharon added, “This got me shaa.’’