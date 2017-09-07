Obrafuor is all time best rapper – Tic Tac

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Hip life artist, Nana Kweku Duah, known in showbiz as Tic Tac, has revealed that Obrafuor is the all-time best rapper Ghana has ever produced.

Speaking on the AyekooAyekoo mid-morning programme on Accra 100.5FM on Thursday, September 7 the “Kangaroo” hitmaker said: “Obrafour is my all-time best rapper in Ghana.”

Touching on his exploits as a hip life artist, he said he is the only musician projecting the Ghana brand on the international stage.

“I am the one selling Ghana outside because my style [of] music is different from the others. I am really selling Ghana music to the outside world.

“No one is a threat to me, everybody is doing well but I have no threat, I fear no one,” he said.

He further told Nana Romeo that he started his music career at age 8 by performing at events for kids.

“I started singing at age 8 and I performed at Fun World and Kidafest events. Music was my hobby and so I did music alongside my education but I eventually chose music as my profession and I have not regretted at all.

“I realised that music was my passion, that was what I could do and so I channelled all my energies into it. Alongside the music I am also into business, I have a night club and others,” he added.