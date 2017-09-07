Ninetyeightz Events holds 2nd Aviation Awards

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-07

The award recognises contributors to the development of the tourism industry <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504827024_789_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The organizers of the prestigious Aviation Awards, Ninetyeightz Events in collaboration with stakeholders in the aviation industry, have held the second edition of Aviation Awards at Alisa Hotel.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ninetheightz, Bergis Kojo Frimpong, said his outfit is committed to promoting the tourism and aviation industry for Ghana’s economic development.

The award is a platform that seeks to recognize individuals and companies that play significant roles in the growth and development of the tourism industry, while recognizing the key functions within the industry that promote growth and sustainability.

He also reiterated that, the purpose is to reward excellent performances in the aviation sector, to encourage competition among the industry players, to build relationships amongst the stakeholders, to promote Corporate Social Responsibility, as well as provide a solid platform for sponsorship and for stakeholders to drive their brand.

“We exist to recognize distinctions in the field and also to promote the interests of the Aviation industry, nationally and internationally.”

Deputy Minister of Aviation and MP for Takoradi, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, commended the organizers of the Ghana National Aviation Awards for putting the event together to reward excellence and performance.

“The Aviation industry which forms part of the larger transport industry is a very complex and dynamic area, and therefore requires innovation and resilience for its survival. For this reason, the award ceremony we are witnessing tonight is most appropriate, for the reason that it recognizes those of us who have worked hard in diverse ways to keep the industry growing in spite of the challenges confronting it” he stated.

We’ll promote aviation industry

He said government through the Ministry of Aviation is committed to promoting and expanding the frontiers of the aviation industry.

“To this end, the ministry in collaboration with the sector agencies; the Ghana Airports Company Limited and the Civil Aviation Authority, have put in a lot of efforts to promote the industry through modernization of our airports, to make Kotoka International Airport an aviation hub in the West African sub-region.”

He said the ultimate aim of the NPP government is to make Ghana the destination of choice for travellers; thus, available statistics in the aviation sector indicate that the number of international airlines operating in the country has increased to 37 with 2 domestic carriers.

“In 2016, the country recorded a total passenger throughput of 2,381,789. This was made up of 1,746,521 international arrivals and departing passengers. This is ample evidence that the aviation sector has the potential to grow bigger and achieve our aviation hub goal. With the on-going expansion at the KIA (Terminal 3 project), it is projected that the passenger throughput will increase from 2.3 million to 5 million in the next 5 years.”

Many projects ongoing to expand aviation sector

The Deputy Minister revealed that the sector ministry together with its agencies are pursuing some priority projects and programmes to promote growth in the Aviation sector.

“These include; the decoupling of aviation regulation from air navigation services provision, construction of Modern Air Navigation Service Centre at the KIA, completion of the Ho Airport by the end of 2017, completion of the Terminal 3 at the KIA by 2018, construction of phase 2 of the Tamale airport consisting of a terminal building including a modern Hajj terminal, construction of phase 2 of the Kumasi airport consisting of the extension of the run- way, and a new terminal building.”

He said the removal of VAT on the domestic ticket, has yielded a 23 percent increase in Domestic Air Travel, in the first five months of 2017.

Ethiopia Airlines emerged the overall winner of the 2nd edition of the Ghana National Aviation Awards night.