Nii Lantey better Sports Minister than Elvis Asiamah – Songo

2017-09-07

Sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, has said Nii Lantey Vanderpuye stands tall amongst Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and Isaac Asiamah as Sports Ministers.

According to the vociferous journalist, the current Sports Minister, Mr Asiamah, is not performing as he should. “Our Sports Minister is only talking, he’s doing too much talking… the minister is not performing, he’s only talking,” he told Bola Ray on Accra-based Starr FM.

Songo, who is an avid critic of the senior national team, Black Stars, reiterated his belief that the team, its head coach Kwesi Appiah and officials at the Ghana Football Association, were wasting taxpayers money.

His comment comes as Ghana is struggling to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after picking five points from four games and sits third in Group E.

Presented with a list of Mr Vanderpuye, Mr Ankrah and Mr Asiamah, and asked to choose which man was most capable of running Ghana sports, Mr Osei Agyemang said, “Nii Lantey is fantastic.

“Nii Lantey Vanderpuye wanted the truth… Nii Lantey is fantastic, he stands tall. He thinks like me, he fires like me in a very professional way and he’s a sports man. Amongst them all he is a sports man and a journalist too so he knows the job and he knows what to do when it comes to boxing, athletics and when it comes to football. When Nii Lantey was doing the right thing, they didn’t want him to do it.”