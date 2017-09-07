Nigeria’s Super Eagles jet off to Ghana ahead WAFU tournament

Soccer News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-07

Super Green Eagles <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504812633_291_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Nigeria Super Green Eagles are expected to arrive in the country later today to kick off their West African Football Union (WAFU) journey as announced by the country’s football federation.

The flying Eagles are expected to leave the shores of Nigeria later today led by the head coach Yussif Salisu.

The West Africans are billed to take on Siera Leone in the first hurdle of the zonal championship staged in Ghana. An extremely talented team has already been announced by head coach of the Super Eagles led by the fearsome attacking force in Gabriel Okechuckwu, Kingsley Eduwo and Peter Eneji.

Goal keeping duo of Okechuckwu Ezenwa, Dele Ajiboye made the cut for Salisu’s men with Adeleye Olamilekan leading the pack of the defense.

The Nigerians will be based in Takoradi where they will take on the Sierra Leone national team in their opening match of the tourney.

The Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina has been selected as one of the two venues to host the WAFU competition which kick-starts on 9th September, 2017 and ends on 24th September, 2017.

The stadium was selected as a replacement for the Essipong Stadium in Sekondi, Western Region, which originally was going to be the venue to host Group A, comprising Ghana, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Mauritania, Guinea, Nigeria and Guinea Bissau.

The decision to host the tournament in Elmina was borne out of safety and security concerns for players and spectators after an inspection to both stadia by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) spokesperson, Alhaji Sannie Daara, and President of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), Mr. Tony Baffoe, a fortnight ago.

GFA President, Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyi, and the PFAG, Mr. Tony Baffoe, also visited the facility this week to give their final approval for the use of the stadium that will host the last round of group games which will be played simultaneously at both stadia.