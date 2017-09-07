Never trust all men; one can be your nightmare – Gloria Sarfo

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Budding Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has in a way sent a strong advice to ladies to be wary of men who come their way after the Afia Schwarzenegger alleged extramarital affairs of the self-acclaimed queen of comedy went viral.

In an Instagram post, the “Efiewura” actress warned ladies to be careful of the men that walk into their lives. She indicated that not all men were ‘good men’. She sent her advice to keep women on their toes in dealing with men in matters relating to the heart.

Her post read, “Never trust all the men who come your way. One might just be your nightmare. Put on your amour ladies it can happen to anyone .Put God first, and your heart will never be broken. Good night.”

The actress admonished ladies to be prayerful and be careful so as not to fall victim to an unfortunate fate. She further advised all women to be on their guard to avoid heartbreaks.

It has been reported in media circles that TV show host Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known in showbiz as Afia Schwarzenegger was allegedly caught in bed with another man having an affair.

It has also been alleged that the TV icon was overheard saying in an audio that she borrowed money to get married to her husband who is known as Mr. Lawrence Abrokwah. Yesterday, it was purported that the house help in the house of Afia Schwarzenegger was the one leaking information about her ‘madam’s affairs to her husband.

Another audio that surfaced reportedly having a voice believed to belong to Afia Schwarzenegger. In the audio it is overheard that Afia is invoking curses on anyone who tried to reconcile the estranged couple.