NCA, telcos to work in extending 3G services

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has rolled out a new a technology that will enable mobile networks operators to extend the use of 3G data services in unserved and underserved communities.

The technology dubbed ‘UMTS-900’ is expected to increase data access to areas without 3G services across the country.

Acting NCA Director General, Joe Anokye, told Joy News the Authority will give some incentives to the telcos to deploy the technology to the communities.

Even though network operators in Ghana are struggling to give their best when it comes to reliable quality service delivery, many Ghanaian subscribers say they continue to experience poor quality of service on their networks.

Many have argued that with some network moving to 4GLTE services, it is only fair that the telcos need to upgrade and extend 3G services to areas which are struggling to have data access.

Mr Anokye explained that the telcos already have licenses for the 900 band which is for 2G services. The 2G service gives a subscriber good voice calls and a bit of data.

He said the latest project will increase data access to areas which were hitherto not covered by the telcos in unserved and underserved areas.

“The goal of this exercise is to bridge the gap so that such areas will also be also to have better access to data services,” he added inviting the telcos to dialogue with them to achieve this goal.