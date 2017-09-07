Nadia Buari consoles Nollywood’s Eucharia Anunobi

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2017
Source: yen.com.gh
2017-09-06
Talented Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari has commiserated with fellow actress of Nigerian nationality, Eucharia Anunobi, for the loss of her 15-year old son.
The boy, Raymond, who was her only child, passed away as a result of the advanced effects of Sickle Cell Anaemia, a condition he was born with.
“I do not have the words to say how sorry I am to hear about ur son’s demise.. A child’s death makes no sense….and I can’t even imagine the pain u must be going through…but just know he will never be forgotten.
Though he was here a short while, his memory will last a lifetime. I pray that in the midst of ur sorrow, you’ll find comfort in all the joyful memories shared @euchariaanunobi”, she wrote.