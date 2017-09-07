Majeed Waris shattered by failed England move – Lorient president

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Lorient president Loïc Féry has revealed Majeed Waris was left brokenhearted after his failed move to the English Premier League.

Waris was given the green light to leave the club if the right offer came along but no deal was reached.

Fery told Ouest-France: ”The moment where it all got stuck, was around mid-August. We were close, at that point, with some clubs, but there were complications. Then, in the last few days of the window, it was more the work permit issues that were worrying English clubs.

As for a potential departure before the end of the week, when the Turkish transfer window closes, the club president admitted it was a possibility.

He explained: ”His first goal is to return to the national team. His second is to play in England. I don’t doubt that he will one day play there. I think that playing well for Lorient will help him achieve his goals.

Down the player’s end, Féry admitted the failed move to West Ham or Burnley was playing on Waris’ mind, revealing he was ‘disappointed’, but that, as a professional, it was in his best interests to put it behind him for now and focus on Lorient.

And regarding a January exit? “We’ll first see how the rest of the civil year goes. A Majeed departure this winter is not the planned scenario”.