Lil Win Ft. Top Kay – Nyame Gye Me

Boss Nation Music boss, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win brings to us the much anticipated music video for his latest release dubbed Nyame Gye Me.

It is of no doubt that this music video has enjoyed series of social media hype, basically because it was shot in Denkyira Obuasi.

Denkyira Obuasi became the focus of discussions in Ghana after some youth of the area killed a Military Captain, Major Maxwell Mahama whose identity was mistaken for an armed robber.

This unfortunate incident has left the community dry as some residents have fled whiles some other individuals have also decided on never visiting the community.

But Lil Win, in order to put smiles on the faces of residents in the community chose there as setting for the music video.

The visuals for “Nyame Gye Me” was directed by Steve Gyamfi.

