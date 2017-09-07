Lifestyle: 5 surprising tips for staying fit

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: Jumia Travel

2017-09-07

Staying active doesn't just involve going to the gym

Staying fit is really not as hard as people think; besides, if you think of the effort you put into shedding excess fat and compare it with the effort you put into staying fit, you’ll realize that staying fit is a much better option. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 surprising tips for staying fit.

To Burn Fat, Don’t Just Sweat

The best indicator of fat burn is either heart rate or RPE (that is, the rating of perceived exertion). Simply sweating without increased heart rate or rating of perceived exertion is unlikely to do much to help you stay fit because sweating signals more to a rising body temperature than increased fat burn. So, try as much as you can to get your heart pumping through walks, outings, exercises and activities that make you exert yourself, rather than just lounging in the same spot all day.

Focus More on Quality Than Quantity

It might be surprising for some to realize that with exercise, it’s quality that matters more than quantity, and they might be more surprised to realize how little exercise they need to stay fit. This is why it is best to give realistic time limits to your exercise sets, so you can use that time limit to focus on increasing the intensity of your exercise. This way, you can improve the quality of your exercise routines and keep fit.

Avoid Dieting

At this point, you have to ask yourself, how many people you’ve seen in great shape that are constantly trying out every new fad diet? The answer is probably none. This is because fit people don’t diet, they simply make healthy eating a part of their lifestyle. This is because the key to staying fit is embracing healthy eating as a lifestyle, learning to listen to your body and engaging in activities that help you exert yourself rather than being immobile.

You Don’t Have To Eat Perfectly All The Time

Because you eat a chocolate bar, ice cream or cookie every once in a while doesn’t mean you have abandoned your healthy eating lifestyle. Eating healthily doesn’t mean you should deprive yourself of your favorite treats, it just means you should consume them in moderation. Don’t overdo it. As long as you remain active and don’t overdo it when eating your favorite treats, staying fit will not be a problem for you.

Stay Active Outside The Gym

Yes, staying active doesn’t just involve going to the gym, you have to learn to incorporate activity into your lifestyle; it’s really not that hard. Try to walk whenever and wherever possible, involve yourself in weekend activities that get you moving (not every single weekend of course because you still need to rest, but as often as you can), take the stairs as often as you can, make your vacations active by going sight-seeing, swimming, hiking etc., and basically just get up and move as much as you can (don’t sit around all day).