Jordan Ayew regains fitness, trains ahead of Newcastle tie

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew has recovered from a stomach upset that ruled him out of Ghana’s World Cup 2018 qualifier against Congo Brazzaville on Wednesday.

The player informed the Black Stars management of his illness and was excused from playing the match.

Pictures emerged of the player in hospital but Clement said in his press conference on Thursday ahead of Swansea’s match against Newcastle on Sunday that the player was in good health.

“Jordan is fit and well after he missed a game through illness and some worrying pictures emerged of him in a hospital bed.

“He trained on his own yesterday and was in full training today. I believe he was in hospital, but it was just a precautionary measure and he is now okay.”

Should Ayew play on Sunday, it will be his fourth match of the season and he has a goal to his name.

