Japan Motors MD charges gov’t to incentivise automobile industries more

Players in the automobile industry have impressed on government on the need to emulate Nigeria in boosting local content and revenue in the sector.

Managing Director of Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd, Salem Kalmoni told Joy Business, the establishment of plants to assemble vehicles in the country can only be realised when government incentivises the sector just like Nigeria does.

Statistics indicate the shrinking fortunes of the automobile industry began in 2012 due to high import duty, thriving grey markets among others.

Apart from its market size and tax regime, it is believed that Ghana’s inability to attract auto manufacturing companies was also because of inadequately skilled workers in the sector.

Speaking at the launch of the new Nissan Kicks in Accra recently, Mr Kalmoni said, “when it comes to assembling vehicles in the country, it is easier said than done. It requires a lot of incentives especially tax incentives.”

He believes Nigeria hiking import duties to about 70 percent in order to encourage assembling plants was a good move as assembled vehicles only had 10 percent tax on them.

“To make assembling work in Ghana we need to do something similar. Government has done well to bring in sanity at the Ports and it will go a long way to set a fair playing field to all importers,” he said.

He said they welcome the new initiative at the harbours and expect to see more.

The new Nissan Kick

The all-new Nissan Kicks pushes dramatic styling to the edge with a signature floating roof, and premium interior designed just for you. Its advanced technologies keep you ahead of the game, while the dynamic handling puts you in charge of the streets.

This is capability like you’ve never seen it before.

Exterior elements include Nissan’s V-motion grille, ‘boomerang’ head lamps and tail lamps and a floating roof with a “wrap-around visor” look. Inside is a sporty flat-bottomed steering wheel and touchscreen infotainment system.

Base variants are equipped with manual air conditioning, but higher spec versions come with a climate control system.

On higher grade models, the infotainment system comes with a full-colour screen, with audio, satellite navigation and full smartphone integration on offer, as well as access to Facebook, Google Search and Twitter.

