‘It’s been a childhood dream to become Miss Universe’ – 2017 winner

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2017

2017-09-07

Ruth Quashie, winner of this year’s Miss Universe Ghana says winning the competition is a dream come true.

According to the 23-year old graduate, it has been her ambition to be crowned a beauty queen, a reason she decided to participate in this year’s contest.

“It’s long been a childhood dream of mine to become Miss Universe, but I never had the courage to dare enter the competition. This year, I thankfully found the courage to step forward; not only to prove to everyone else that I am a winner, but most of all to prove to myself that I can achieve whatever I put my mind to. So far, this experience has convinced me that my journey and courage will serve as an inspiration to hundreds of young girls who want to chase their dreams too,” she noted.

Ruth Quashie, a Business Administration graduate who hails from the Central Region eclipsed 120 young women from across Ghana to win the coveted title on September 2.

Hephie Armah and Emily Randolph, students at the Ghana Institute of Journalism placed second and third respectively.

The event held at the Labadi Beach Hotel had ten ladies representing all ten regions in Ghana as finalists.

Judging the contestants were fitness guru and lifestyle consultant, Sean Guy, former Miss Universe Netherlands (2003) and Miss Netherlands Europe (2005) Tessa Brix Jurisich, modeling agent Giovanna Nicole, C.E.O. of Brommon Bespoke Kwaku Boateng Akuoko and PR Director Michelle Attoh.

As well as the chance to compete internationally, Miss Quashie walked away with a brand new Hyundai saloon car plus a one year contract with Italian modeling agency, The Lab Models. She will also work with two charities – Smile Train and My Sister’s Keepers Foundation and represent the country at Miss Universe 2017.