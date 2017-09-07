Isaac Asiamah will be Akufo-Addo’s downfall – Songo

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

The conduct and posture of Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, with regards to matters relating to the Black Stars will lead to the downfall of the Akufo-Addo government, Patrick Osei Agyeman (Countryman Songo), a sports journalist with Multi TV, has said.

According to him, Mr Asiamah’s comments relating to the amount involved in the Black Stars’ contract with the two friendly games against the United States and Mexico showed that he cannot perform the tasks entrusted to him as Minister of Sports.

He said in interview with Accra-based Starr FM on Wednesday, September 6 that: “If Akufo-Addo will have problems, it will be from that minister, he knows nothing, he only talks. I said it the very day he was appointed that this man, the way he is talking, we won’t believe him.

“Isaac Asiamh told Ghanaians he had the Black Stars’ contract with the friendly game against Mexico and United States of America and that he was going to tell us the amount and everything involved before the two matches started. But this minister kept it to himself, he did not say anything to us. We asked him about it then finally when he came out, do you know what he said? He said the money is ‘about’…

“Somebody who claimed he was holding documents and papers [is] now telling us the amount is ‘about’…

“You say you are going to tell us everything and that you knew the amount and so we were expecting him to tell us the amount involved in the US-Ghana and Ghana-Mexico friendlies, but now he says the amount is ‘about’… What is ‘about’?”