I’m sorry; I should have ‘kept my cool’ – Funny Face apologises

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-06

Funny Face

Comedian Funny Face has asked Ghanaians to pardon him for not showing maturity in his responses to claims by his ex-wife suggesting that he is sexually weak.

The ex-wife of the comedian, Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim reportedly disclosed that she was unhappy in her marriage because her ex-husband could not last more than 2 minutes in bed.

She is quoted to have said, “I am beautiful and naturally endowed but unfortunately, Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng could not satisfy me sexually.”

But Funny Face in a counter reaction rubbished the claims describing them as lies.

In a tweet, he wrote, “Lol I guess all da men you were sleeping with too are 2 mins … Hahaha, my sister try harder … This is cheap!! Herrrh My sister you can lie oo … What a pity Lol … Try harder!! Hahaha.”

The comedian also made public how he sacrificed to buy a car worth GHC50,000 for his ex-wife just to make her happy.

“If I was irresponsible, would I have bought a five hundred million car for you? If I was irresponsible would I have placed you as the financial controller of all the Funny Face projects we organized? My sister, come again,” he said.

Realising that his responses have exposed him to public ridicule, the comedian took to Facebook to plead for forgiveness from Ghanaians.

“…I’m truly sorry and I would like to apologize for everything that has been going on. I’ve been silent regarding this issue for a while and I won’t deny that I overreacted due to the negative things that were being said about me,” he wrote.

He continued, “I still should have kept my cool composure regarding this issue like I have done all this while and ignored the negativity surrounding all this, but I’m just a normal human being who makes mistakes like everyone else. Once again I’m truly sorry… Please forgive me.. !!”