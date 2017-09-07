I’m neither deaf nor dumb, why place me in a school for the deaf? – Student quizzes CSSPS

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

The mix-up with the Computer Schools Selection and Placement system (CSSPS) this year seems to have had a lot more effect on entrants of various senior high schools.

Several disgruntled parents and frustrated students besieged the CSSPS center Thursday morning to register their displeasure at the turn of events as regarding the school placement for their wards and to secure last minute placement for their wards before the process ends today.

Ghanaweb discovered one such entrant; Akuramaa Berlinda, who though has no hearing impairment had been placed at the Mampong Akuapem School for the Deaf for admission.

Speaking exclusively to Ghanaweb.com, a frustrated Berlinda indicated that previous efforts to get officials at the centre to work on the error had proved futile. She had therefore come to the premises to ‘try her luck’ considering the fact that today was the deadline given by government.

“I have been posted to Mampong Akuapem Senior High Technical School and I don’t have any hearing challenge, I came here for them to change it but nobody from the CSSPS is responding to my concerns”, she said.

Berlinda appealed to government to intervene in the situation.

“I appeal to government to intervene so my issue can be resolved. I can’t go to Mamong School for the deaf” she added.

Chaos engulfed the Computer Selection Placement system Center in Accra as angry parents thronged the CSSPS center to secure last-minute placement for their wards. Significant anomalies have placed the system since it started forcing a second extension in the deadline this year.

The government gave assurance to parents and wards after they stormed the premises of the Ministry of Education Monday September 5, 2017.

But angry parents who stormed the offices of the CSSPS said they are losing confidence in the promises being made by the governments.