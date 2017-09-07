I’m disappointed my video isn’t trending – Afia Schwarzenegger

For many that think that Afia Schwarzenegger is bothered about the release of her sex tape, well, sorry but the queen of comedy seems to have taken a nonchalant stance.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Afia is seen dancing to Ebony’s new song “Date your fada”. She first of all apologizes to fans of Funny Face and jokes about the fact that they couldn’t trend on social media because she has killed it, and goes ahead to encourage people to keep sharing her video.

“Let me officially apologize to fans of Funny Face, this week you were supposed to have trended but I have killed it. But Ghanaians have disappointed me, the way I thought this video will trend it didn’t at all, those who are yet to see it, please tell your friends to Whatsapp it to you”.

