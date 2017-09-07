I love Samini; would’ve married him – Tic Tac

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Veteran hiplife artiste, Nana Kweku Duah, aka Tic Tac, has revealed his undying love for dancehall artiste, Emmanuel Samini, alias Samini.

Putting his feelings into words, Tic Tac said, but for the fact that his colleague was born a male like him, he wouldn’t have hesitated marrying the one time Music of Black Origin (MOBO) winner, who started commercial music around the time he, Tac Tac, started rap in Ghana in the late 1990s.

The “Philomena” artiste, who has been quiet for some time now on the music scene, said this when he appeared on Rythemz One-on-One on GhOne with Bella on Wednesday.

Tic Tac, who in the past did collaborations with Nigeria artiste, Tony Tetula and other high profile Ghana acts like, Samini said, “I love Samini…look, I love samini, like samini bi woman, I go marry Samini”.

Judging from his explanation, ghanadat.com gathered that it wasn’t about the looks of Samini per say, but the talent he is blessed with career wise.

Explaining why he is so fond of Samini to Bella Mundi, who was evidently stunned, Tic Tac said, “I am not like follow the crowd no no no like that. I will never be a good rapper or span that long [if I were].

The truth is, you will have to have an identity, you will have to be that artiste that artiste that somebody can identify you for something good, that artiste that in any situation, you have to prove that you are an artiste, lyrically, performance, creativity, style, longitivity, hard work.

So if I choose Samini, is because perhaps, I feel he’s got it all”

Going further with his experience with the artiste, Tac Tac said, “And I did a song with him Kangaroo that was number one the whole of Africa and number six on the world chart you know on MTV.

So I know what am talking and that same song had Dbanj and that same song was produced by Don Jazzy and then I took Dbanj’s voice off and I put Samini because Samini was the better fit.

So I will always say Samini because I know what he’s got.

Tic Tac’s interview was interrupted by the presence of Kumawood actor cum singer, Lil Win, who was also on the show to premier his latest music video “Carry Go” featuring Samini.