I date older men because of sex – Mzbel

The “I be 16 years” highlife artist, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah known in the showbiz industry as Mzbel has said she prefer dating older men to younger guys.

According to her, young guys demand a lot of sex in a relationship and since she is not a fun of plenty sex, she will be safer when dating older men who demand less sex.

“My issue with dating young guys is basically sex. I don’t like to have sex. The demand for sex when dating a younger guy is higher though I can’t tell why I dislike sex but I think it’s too much work,” she said.

She added that, she is not a spoilt girl as people tagged her to be but her style of music demanded how she branded herself.

“Now I want to fight people who criticize me as a bad girl because when they criticize me for being a bad girl I break down that’s why I keep trending to fight”. He said.

