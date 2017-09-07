Hot Audio: A Plus’ songs can’t fund free SHS for a day – Abronye DC

The Brong Ahafo Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe has said that assertions that Controversial Ghanaian comedian cum musician, A-Plus’ composition of a song for the NPP led to the party’s victory in the 2016 elections are completely wrong.

According to Abronye DC, he is always taken aback when he hears such assertions as the musician has never produced songs with great lyrics throughout his music career.

The lack of quality lyrics in his compositions, Abronye DC said explains why his songs do not enjoy massive air plays compared to that of other musicians.

And this, he said, led the musician to stop music making to venture into politics.

“A Plus is so annoying. It is important that he shuts up and stop making unnecessary rants about his lame songs claiming it brought the NPP to power. What then were we doing as members of the party if indeed your songs gave victory to the NPP?

“Government needs funds for free SHS, pay debts of NHIA and even pay teachers but your songs when put together cannot even fund the policy for just a day so stop ranting and allow important musicians to explore,” he said on Accra based Neat FM.

A Plus stirred controversy when he described the two deputy Chiefs of Staff at the Presidency – Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye – as corrupt fellas who were bringing the President’s name into disrepute.

He has accused the two presidential staffers of corruption and described them as “arrogant fools”.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has since began a probe into those corruption allegations.

He took to social media to make these accusations against the two appointees of President Akufo-Addo.

The attack has garnered harsh responses from NPP officials and caused Abronye DC to tear into the wannabe politician.

But Abronye DC accused the musician of plagiarizing people’s songs and always taking credit for it.

He further called on A Plus to learn from other creative industry players like Agya Koo and Lucky Mensah who despite playing various roles in the NPP’s rise to power have remained calm.

“You are not even the original composer of your songs. They were plagiarized and remixed so do not do not lay claim to it and beware that did not even bring us to power,” he warned.

