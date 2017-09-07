Gyan now useless to Black Stars – Songo

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Asamoah Gyan,Black stars captain

Skipper of Ghana’s national team, Asamoah Gyan, is no more useful to the team because “the man is finished”, Patrick Osei Agyemang (Countryman Songo) has said.

“What can he do again?” Songo asked in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, adding: “He’s been to Afcon more than five times, he’s played Afcon more than five times and I’m sure he is the longest-serving captain that we’ve had.

Asked if he really believed Gyan had nothing more to offer the national team, Songo said: “He brings something to the table but he can’t always play. …Those days Abedi brought something to the table but he can’t play anymore; those days Tony Yeboah brought something to the table but he can’t play anymore.”

Songo, a staunch critic of Gyan recently called the skipper a “fool” for saying in a post-match interview that “the desire was not there” to play after the Black Stars drew 1 – 1 with Congo Brazzaville in a World Cup qualifier at Kumasi.

Gyan, later hit back in an interview with Hot FM describing Songo as a “stupid” person and “the biggest fool”.

Asked by Starr Chat host Bola Ray if he had anything personal against Gyan, Songo said: “I know Asamoah Gyan; Baby Jet is my boy, I’m older than him, he’s my boy and I’m proud to say I’m a Kotoko fan and he’s a Kotoko fan, so I don’t have anything personal [against him]. It’s a matter of the national team should win. For about 35, 36 years now, we can’t win Afcon, why?”