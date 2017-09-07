Guru finally drops video for hit song ‘Problem’

Music of Thursday, 7 September 2017

One Ghanaian performer who has really carved a niche for himself with regards to shooting exorbitant and uproarious music videos, is hiplife/hip-hop superstar, Guru.

The celebrated hip-hop/hiplife superstar and the CEO of NKZ Music; Guru, after dropping expensive music videos for hit songs ’Samba’, Gold, Baba God, Pooley and Epic’, estimated to cost above $180.000, has again released grandiose video of his newest hit single track; ‘ Problem” directed by award winning director; X’bills films.

In the video, Guru who now wears a new hair style is seen dressed hilariously whiles dancing choreographically with hot ladies.

Hotfmonlinegh.com is reliably informed that the ‘ Problem” music video, considering the location, costuming, concept and the amount X’Bills charged for directing the video may be estimated at 18,000 dollars.

The most invigorating part of the scrumptious ‘Problem’ music video is when a lady with big butts is seen putting people who tried to catch a glimpse of her butts whiles jogging in quandary.

In fact, the video is really a delight to watch and it’s simply a contender for the Best Directed Music Video and the Best Music Video awards at this year’s 4Syte Music Videos Awards.

