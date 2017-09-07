Greater Accra tops at National Sports Festival

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-07

National Sports FestivalAbout 1,700 athletes from all 10 regions excluding security services participated in the sport

Greater Accra Region emerged victors at the just ended National Sports Festival at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi yesterday.

The highly anticipated Sports festival did lived up to its billing with seven days of thrilling actions across 11 sporting disciplines.

Greater Accra proved to strong for the other regions as the emerge top of the overall rankings, followed by the Central Region with Ashanti Region placing third.

Successful athletes were presented with certificates as winners of each discipline were present with a trophy.

Notably, next year’s festival will be held in the Central Region at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

SUMMARY OF WINNERS:

ATHLETICS – Men

1st – Ashanti

2nd – Gt Accra

3rd – Western

ATHLETICS -Women

1st – Ashanti

2nd – Gt Accra

3rd – Western

BOXING

1st – Gt Accra

2nd – Western

3rd – Eastern

HANDBALL- Men

1st – Gt Accra

2nd – Eastern

3rd – Volta

HANDBALL – Women

1st – Gt Accra

2nd – Central

3rd – Volta

TAEKWONDO- Men

1st – Gt Accra

2nd – Ashanti

3rd – Volta

TAEKWONDO- Women

1st – Gt. Accra

2nd – Western

3rd – Central

TENNIS – Women

1st – Central

2nd – Gt Accra

3rd – Ashanti

TENNIS – Men

1st – Eastern

2nd – Gt Accra

3rd – Central

VOLLEYBALL – Women

1st – Gt Accra

2nd – Northern

3rd – Western

VOLLEYBALL – Men

1st – Gt Accra

2nd – Eastern

3rd – Upper East

SOCCER – Women

1st – Northern

2nd – Gt Accra

3rd – Western

BADMINTON -Men

1st – Ashanti

2nd – Upper East

3rd – Eastern

BADMINTON -Women

1st – Upper East

2nd – Ashanti

3rd – Gt Accra

TABLE TENNIS -Men

1st – Eastern

2nd – Ashanti

3rd – Central

TABLE TENNIS -Women

1st – Central

2nd – Eastern

3rd – Gt Accra

NETBALL

1st – Western

2nd – Central

3rd – Gt Accra

PARA-SPORTS

WheelChair Basketball-Men

1st – B/A

2nd – Gt Accra

3rd – Ashanti

ATHLETICS – Women

1st – Northern

2nd – Gt Accra

3rd – Ashanti

ATHLETICS – Male

1st – Gt Accra

2nd – Northern

3rd – Ashanti

OVERALL

1st – Gt Accra

2nd – Central

3rd – Ashanti

