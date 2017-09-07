Greater Accra tops at National Sports Festival

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

2017-09-07

About 1,700 athletes from all 10 regions excluding security services participated in the sport

Greater Accra Region emerged victors at the just ended National Sports Festival at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi yesterday.

The highly anticipated Sports festival did lived up to its billing with seven days of thrilling actions across 11 sporting disciplines.

Greater Accra proved to strong for the other regions as the emerge top of the overall rankings, followed by the Central Region with Ashanti Region placing third.

Successful athletes were presented with certificates as winners of each discipline were present with a trophy.

Notably, next year’s festival will be held in the Central Region at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

SUMMARY OF WINNERS:

ATHLETICS – Men



1st – Ashanti



2nd – Gt Accra



3rd – Western

ATHLETICS -Women



1st – Ashanti



2nd – Gt Accra



3rd – Western

BOXING



1st – Gt Accra



2nd – Western



3rd – Eastern

HANDBALL- Men



1st – Gt Accra



2nd – Eastern



3rd – Volta

HANDBALL – Women



1st – Gt Accra



2nd – Central



3rd – Volta

TAEKWONDO- Men



1st – Gt Accra



2nd – Ashanti



3rd – Volta

TAEKWONDO- Women



1st – Gt. Accra



2nd – Western



3rd – Central

TENNIS – Women



1st – Central



2nd – Gt Accra



3rd – Ashanti

TENNIS – Men



1st – Eastern



2nd – Gt Accra



3rd – Central

VOLLEYBALL – Women



1st – Gt Accra



2nd – Northern



3rd – Western

VOLLEYBALL – Men



1st – Gt Accra



2nd – Eastern



3rd – Upper East

SOCCER – Women



1st – Northern



2nd – Gt Accra



3rd – Western

BADMINTON -Men



1st – Ashanti



2nd – Upper East



3rd – Eastern

BADMINTON -Women



1st – Upper East



2nd – Ashanti



3rd – Gt Accra

TABLE TENNIS -Men



1st – Eastern



2nd – Ashanti



3rd – Central

TABLE TENNIS -Women



1st – Central



2nd – Eastern



3rd – Gt Accra

NETBALL



1st – Western



2nd – Central



3rd – Gt Accra

PARA-SPORTS

WheelChair Basketball-Men



1st – B/A



2nd – Gt Accra



3rd – Ashanti

ATHLETICS – Women



1st – Northern



2nd – Gt Accra



3rd – Ashanti

ATHLETICS – Male



1st – Gt Accra



2nd – Northern



3rd – Ashanti

OVERALL



1st – Gt Accra



2nd – Central



3rd – Ashanti