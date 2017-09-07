Greater Accra tops at National Sports Festival

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2017
Source: ghanacrusader.com
2017-09-07
Greater Accra Region emerged victors at the just ended National Sports Festival at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi yesterday.
The highly anticipated Sports festival did lived up to its billing with seven days of thrilling actions across 11 sporting disciplines.
Greater Accra proved to strong for the other regions as the emerge top of the overall rankings, followed by the Central Region with Ashanti Region placing third.
Successful athletes were presented with certificates as winners of each discipline were present with a trophy.
Notably, next year’s festival will be held in the Central Region at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.
SUMMARY OF WINNERS:
ATHLETICS – Men
1st – Ashanti
2nd – Gt Accra
3rd – Western
ATHLETICS -Women
1st – Ashanti
2nd – Gt Accra
3rd – Western
BOXING
1st – Gt Accra
2nd – Western
3rd – Eastern
HANDBALL- Men
1st – Gt Accra
2nd – Eastern
3rd – Volta
HANDBALL – Women
1st – Gt Accra
2nd – Central
3rd – Volta
TAEKWONDO- Men
1st – Gt Accra
2nd – Ashanti
3rd – Volta
TAEKWONDO- Women
1st – Gt. Accra
2nd – Western
3rd – Central
TENNIS – Women
1st – Central
2nd – Gt Accra
3rd – Ashanti
TENNIS – Men
1st – Eastern
2nd – Gt Accra
3rd – Central
VOLLEYBALL – Women
1st – Gt Accra
2nd – Northern
3rd – Western
VOLLEYBALL – Men
1st – Gt Accra
2nd – Eastern
3rd – Upper East
SOCCER – Women
1st – Northern
2nd – Gt Accra
3rd – Western
BADMINTON -Men
1st – Ashanti
2nd – Upper East
3rd – Eastern
BADMINTON -Women
1st – Upper East
2nd – Ashanti
3rd – Gt Accra
TABLE TENNIS -Men
1st – Eastern
2nd – Ashanti
3rd – Central
TABLE TENNIS -Women
1st – Central
2nd – Eastern
3rd – Gt Accra
NETBALL
1st – Western
2nd – Central
3rd – Gt Accra
PARA-SPORTS
WheelChair Basketball-Men
1st – B/A
2nd – Gt Accra
3rd – Ashanti
ATHLETICS – Women
1st – Northern
2nd – Gt Accra
3rd – Ashanti
ATHLETICS – Male
1st – Gt Accra
2nd – Northern
3rd – Ashanti
OVERALL
1st – Gt Accra
2nd – Central
3rd – Ashanti