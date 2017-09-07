Ghanaians troll Afia Schwarzenegger after marriage collapse

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-06

Comedian and TV personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has stepped many toes during her career. From politicians and celebrities, to popular men of God, Afia Schwarzenegger’s well known for not shying away from a good, saucy controversy.

Unfortunately for Afia Schwarzenegger – born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa – this time around the tables seem to have turned as she’s the one who’s made the news this time around with reports of her husband (or ex-husband, if it’s already official) shamefully catching her in bed with another man.

With some of her most outspoken “haters” already airing their opinions on Afia Schwarz’s shameful predicament, many Ghanaians took to social media with Schadenfreude like glee to vent their shock (or satisfaction) regarding the embattled comedian’s problems.

Cheating with that face…

Afia Schwarzenegger no be humble one sef. This face you dey take cheat on your husband smh — Sean (@SeanReezy25) September 6, 2017

He knew what he was marrying…

He knew what was in the package..before he married her ???? — #prettyMF ???????????????? (@iam_skyscraper) September 6, 2017

And social media trolls joined in…

So Afia Schwarzenegger too dey cheat? Kai???????????? — FaB3 W? Me Tsw3???????? (@Twitchdorkah) September 6, 2017

Not even a year…

So afia Schwarzenegger’s marriage couldn’t even last for a year — kwame anokye (@fuji_nero) September 6, 2017

Double whammy…

Afia Schwarzenegger

“me k?? gyee besia na mede y?? wedding”

i guess the loan was from UT Bank…lool — ?²= ??x? (@onePrinceBorga) September 6, 2017

More trolling…

Kennedy agyapong looking at Afia Schwarzenegger like… pic.twitter.com/0dLmKNAe4E — kwame anokye (@fuji_nero) September 6, 2017

With all the bad blood Afia Schwarzenegger’s cultivated over the years, it’s pretty sure that Afia is going to face a lot of adversity in the near future.