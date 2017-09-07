Ghanaian Chefs storm Lesotho | Entertainment 2017-09-07

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Four Ghanaian chefs are heading to Lesotho this weekend to train local chefs on the West African country’s traditional cuisine as part of the cultural exchange programme between Lesotho and Ghana.

Four Lesotho chefs will also head to Ghana on a date to be announced.

The four Ghanaians, chefs, Awuakye Bertha, Opoku Fredrick, Boahene Isaac and SalaAbubakar will be in Lesotho from September 12, 2017, and they will spend two months at different hotels, teaching about their cuisine.

The relationship between Lesotho Chefs Association (LCA) and Chefs Association of Ghana dates back to March this year when nine local culinary arts students were sent to Ghana for a six-month internship programme at different hotels in Accra. They are due back in Lesotho next month.

Lesotho Chefs Association president, Chef Donald Moletsane was in Accra from 12 to 18 July where it was agreed with their hosts to send four of their top chefs to Lesotho to promote their cultural cuisine.

He said the quartet’s trip was funded by their government.

“We have written to AVANI, Mount Maluti Hotels, Victoria and Mpilo Boutique among others and we are waiting to hear from them as to whether they want to be part of the project,” Chef Donald said.

He said they would hold a competition for best local traditional dishes in October this year in order to select the four local chefs to send to Ghana.

“We have already notified our Minister of Tourism, Environment and Culture about the plan and she welcomed the idea with open arms and promised to assist us.

“We are also looking for local companies to partner with, especially those that deal will food, so that they can sponsor us with ingredients to use during the competition as the aim is to also promote local products through our various contests.”

He also said that since the Lesotho Chefs Association was still a ‘new kid on the block’, they needed assistance.

“The association has 120 members nationwide but we still need assistance with equipment such as office furniture and kitchen utensils.

“We aim to have a centre with a fully furnished kitchen and a library which will equip culinary students in the country with the skills they need.

“Once we are fully operational, we will be able to contribute towards the development of tourism through cuisine and qualified people in different hospitality establishments,” he said.