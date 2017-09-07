Ghana football is in a mess – Songo

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Host of ‘Fire for Fire’ on Multi TV, Patrick Osei-Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo has criticized the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for plunging the country’s football into a mess.

Songo, who has been a constant critic of the current GFA administration believes that Ghana football has retrogressed in the last 12 years under the watch of Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The controversial journalist in an interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat highlighted a number of factors that according to him paint a picture of the terrible state of our football.

“We’ve been to three World Cups and so far, we have achieved nothing. Our local league is dead and our clubs are failing to perform on the continental stage. Our local league is without sponsors and players and referees earn peanut”.

He also blamed the absence of sponsorship for the Ghana Premier League on the lack of accountability and transparency at the Ghana Football Association.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of the GFA president and called on him to bring his 12-year reign to an end.

“Our league can’t attract sponsors because there is no transparency and accountability. Companies do not want to associate their brands with the GFA. Nyantakyi has done well but the time has come for him to give room to a new administration. We need to change the Babylon system at the FA” Songo said.