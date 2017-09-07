Ghana duo Dauda, Seidu miss out on Nigeria’s ‘Goal Keeper of The Season’ award

Mutawakillu Seidu and Fatawu Dauda missed out on the chance to be crowned the finest goal keepers <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504805424_877_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana duo of Mutawakillu Seidu and Fatawu Dauda missed out on the chance to be crowned the finest goal keeper in the Nigeria Premier League in the annual end of the season awards ceremony.

The pair played various roles for their respective clubs in the current season to earn respectable places in the NPFL.

In an shortlisted players announced by the organizers of the league, Fatawu Dauda’s heroics for Enyimba FC was not enough to earn him a place in the six man list.

Dauda powered Enyimba to the third place on the log but could not make the list as announced by the league board.

Former Hearts Of Oak goal Keeper, Mutawakillu Seidu, also missed out on the goal keeper of the year list despite his instincts between the post for Enugu Rangers.

The lanky Ghanaian custodian could not bulldoze his way into the final shortlist as announced by the league board.

The short listed players for the goal keeper of the year in the 2017 Nigerian Professional Football League are seen below;

1.Olorunleke Ojo (Sunshine Stars/



Akwa Utd)



2. Sunday Rotimi (Rivers Utd)



3. Suraj Ayeleso (Nasarawa Utd)



4. Mustapha Aliko (Tornadoes)



5. Adamu Abubakar (3SC)



6.Bamba (FC Ifeanyi Ubah)

