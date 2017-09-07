Ghana Dance Festival 2017 launched – Highlights

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Robert Klah

The maiden edition of the Ghana Dance Festival (GDF) aimed at celebrating arts has been launched in Accra.

The four-week long festival will start from September 1 to October 1, 2017 with interesting activities for selected days on the event calendar.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CA-IM and organiser of the festival, Robert Klah said dance is a part of everyday life and must be distinguished. According to him, traditional programmes have found their way to be relevant in contemporary times, hence need to be celebrated.

He therefore called on government to promote programmes that encourage traditional dances, adding that such the traditional dances need to be replenished.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Tourism and Creative Arts Mrs. Dzifa Gomashie lauded the organisers for the festival urging that the country ought to “develop our arts together and promote what we have as Ghanaians.”

Programmes earmarked for the celebration include dance aerobics, dance productions, seminars and honours.

The dance festival is organised by CA-IM with support from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and the National Dance Company.