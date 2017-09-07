Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah to name new captain for Black Stars – Report

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

2017-09-07

It is assumed that Gyan and Ayew are not in good terms in the National team hence the alleged move <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504792827_38_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah is reportedly planning to name a new captain for the team.

Multiple reports circulating in the media indicate the Ghanaian tactician could consider naming a new skipper to ward off a supposed feud between general captain Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Andre Ayew.

Ghanasportsonline.com cannot categorically confirm the report mingling in the media.

It is assumed that Gyan and Ayew are not in good terms in the National team which has led to a division among players.

This assertion was fueled during the Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Ethiopia at the Babayara Sports Stadium when Gyan could not hand his armband to his deputy Andre Ayew during substitution due to the former’s(Gyan) customization on the ban which prevented his deputy from using the same armband. Ayew in that particular game had to call for the original ban from the bench.

Andre Ayew remains the first deputy captain of the Black Stars



Kwesi Appiah is reported to have informed the Ghana football Association over his assumed impending decision.

Asamoah Gyan was officially named captain of the Black Stars in 2013 to succeed John Mensah with Andre Ayew subsequently being confirmed as his deputy.

Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah and John Boye could all be in contention for the new role as captain of the Black Stars as they remain few of the longest serving members in the current team.

Asamoah Gyan led the Black Stars to the FIFA World Cup in 2014 as well as the 2013, 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.