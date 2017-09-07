Gabby Brown to storm Ghana’s music industry with ‘Cospine’

Music of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: Newsghana.com.gh

2017-09-07

Gabby Brown

Another vocal artiste called Ebenezer Hudson Gabriels, known in showbiz as “Gabby Brown” is set to storm the music industry with his single track titled “Cospine”.

To be candid, this track will get everyone on feet even the physically challenged since it full of energy and inspiration.

His choice of lyrics and rhythm is extremely classic and appealing to both local and international music market.

Gabby Brown, is one of the promising artistes who will soon conquer the music industry because of his unique voice and style of singing.

He is not only a singer but; also a pianist, an actor and a businessman.

He was featured in a comedy movie titled “Diamond Race” as he played the lead role and “July” a film produced and directed by Philip Patt of Reel Jaguar Films.

Besides all his songs cut across a wide spectrum of listeners. This enterprising artiste who did not rest on his oars also released another superb single track titled “My Baby” a week ago. These two tracks will definitely perform wonders in the country and beyond.

Amazingly, he has released the video for “My Baby”. This video is really classic!

In an interview with this fast rising artiste, he stated unequivocally he has got more down his sleeves to offer to Ghanaians and the whole world as well.

According to the budding artiste, he has laced its boots to shake the nation with his danceable tracks. He has therefore entreated Ghanaians to embrace him.

“I started my music career way back from Senior High School”, he recounted his musical journey. These powerful tracks will soon take over the air- waves soon.

Gabby Brown, is currently working hard to push his songs across borders. These tracks are hot!!!