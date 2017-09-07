Electroland taps into soccer to expand its market

Electroland is looking to gain access to the West African market as it partner the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Fox sports to support this year’s WAFU tournament.

Electroland since the beginning of the football season has been contributing to the development of football by supporting the Ghana Premiere League.

The company signed an agreement with WAFU to sponsor this year’s tournament in a brief ceremony today.

Present at the event was the President of the GFA Kwesi Nyantekyi as well as representatives from Perla water and Fox news.

Speaking to JoyBusiness, the Sales Manager of Electroland, Vincent Azangbiok said, “We feel like supporting the West African tournament because it’s an even bigger platform and will help us further market our brand.”

He said, “We are moving to become a household name all over the African continent and so we hope to penetrate the other West African markets through this tournament.”

This year’s WAFU tournament will see 16 teams from West Africa compete for the trophy.

On his part, Kwesi Nyantekyi welcomed the support and further stated that, tournaments like the WAFU tournament brings together millions of supporters and that is a huge market for businesses.