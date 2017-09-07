Ebony is a disgrace to femininity – Counsellor Lutterodt

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Self-styled life and relationship expert, Counsellor George Lutterodt has criticised dancehall artiste, Ebony, saying she is a disgrace to femininity.

According to the counsellor, Ebony has lost her sense of decency to fame and he prays God takes her talent in order for her decency to be restored.

“Ebony is a disgrace to femininity and I am doubting if her father is still married to her mother. Music is about the voice so why do you go nude, become naked, go to a beach and you can see that, what you’re doing, if you are normal and have common sense, you won’t do it… Look, the laws are weak.

“Back in the day, she would have been ostracized. Her behavior clearly shows that there’s no mother at home but if truly Ebony belongs to a family, then they should rise up because she is a disgrace, this will not take her anywhere.” he said in an interview with Kofi TV.

Counselor Lutterodt appealed to Ebony’s father to remarry if he is single as he posited that Ebony needs a woman in her life.

“It is difficult when a man is raising a girl, he may not understand her chemistry, so I think her father should re-marry. Ebony needs a woman in her life,”

Ebony Reigns has been criticized by a section of the public for revealing flesh but the artiste is clearly not perturbed.

According to her, she has been wearing skimpy or revealing clothes way before she entered into music.

“The bad girl brand people see out there is a true representation of me. This is how I have been even before coming into the limelight” she told Showbiz in an interview on Monday.

“I don’t pretend to be who I am not. I am a very bad girl and there is nothing anyone can do about it. And I am proud to say it. I have nine piercings and a lot of tattoos all over my body and this is how I want to live my life” she told Showbiz.

Ebony’s father, Nana Poku Kwarteng has also noted that he sees nothing wrong with how she dresses.

“I am not bothered at all. The reason is simple, I know my daughter than anyone else. What people see out there is what we want them to see and that is because she is an artiste and needs a brand that will sell. For God’s sake, she is a Dancehall artiste and she wears what will make her feel confident when performing on stage. Something that will depict the genre of music and songs she churns outs”, he told Showbiz.