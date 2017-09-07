Douglas Nkrumah handed 12-match ban

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Nigeria based Ghanaian midfielder, Douglas Nkrumah, has been banned for a whopping 12 league matches for encroachment in a league fixture. The Ifeanyi Ubah midfielder joins five other team mates on the suspension table for their respective roles in a league fixture with Niger Tornadoes.

The six player suffered the hefty punishment to add the club’s N750, 000 for a reported encroachment in the highly tempered clash with Niger Tornadoes staged in Lokoja. The NPFL Board confirmed the punishment on Ifeanyi Ubah on Wednesday night with both players and officials suffering various degree of punishment.

Douglas Nkrumah is joined by five other club mates in Stephen Eze, Adeleye Olamilekan, Micheal Egbeta, Uchenna Godfrey Junior and Kone Soumaila. Club secretary Chidi Nwogu and kit man Adirika Obiefuna are also banned for the next 19 NPFL games. The bans will be carried to next season but start right away.