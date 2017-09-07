BizTrends nominated for 2017 Young Entrepreneur Awards

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Source: Gifty Manye

2017-09-06

Enyonam K. McWonder host of Biz Trends on GHONE TV <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504753235_410_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

BizTrends, a 30 minutes business talk show aired on GHONE TV has been nominated for the SME Support Platform category for the 2017 Young Entrepreneur Awards.

The Young Entrepreneur Awards is an annual scheme that has been instituted by the Youth Business Network Foundation (YBN) to identify and recognize young entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial individuals who defy the harsh entrepreneurial challenges facing the youth to establish on their own.

The Awards, therefore, places high value on innovative, enduring and daring individuals who try to realize bold and clear-sighted ideas to establish businesses that creates job opportunities for others, thus complementing existing efforts to solving Ghana’s development needs. Visit www.yeawards.com and vote for your preferred candidate.

The Awards is organized under the auspices of Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, with support from National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), National Youth Authority (NYA), National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), and Ghana Investment Promotions Center (GIPC), to celebrate entrepreneurs below age 40, whiles empowering and motivating the youth to be jobs creators instead of jobs seekers.

About BizTrends

BizTrends TV Show is a 30 minutes business talk show airing every Tuesday 4:30-5:00pm on GHONE TV where we find entrepreneurs from all ages/backgrounds and engage them in very exciting conversation in their field of expertise who offer mentorship to young entrepreneurs who can learn to blaze the trail and change the game in their businesses. We discuss from basic to how to advance business theories and real world experiences have become, our guest bares it all.