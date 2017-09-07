Big girls chase Kidi – Mzvee

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Winner of MTN Hitmaker 4, Kidi have been exposed by his Lynx Entertainment record label colleague, MzVee, revealing the type of ladies who chase him.

The Ghanaian dance hall/Afropop artiste Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda popularly known in music spheres as MzVee had earlier said that, she will not date any man in the showbiz fraternity.

In an interview with Akwasi Aboagye on Neat Fm’s “Entertainment Ghana”, Mzvee explaining why she will date man in showbiz said,

“Because ladies craze for men who are famous, they hunt them, and for me I don’t like competitions, even my brother Kidi when you see the kind of girls that chase him, you will be surprised, Mzvee stated.