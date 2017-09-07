Baba Mahama misses Kotoko training

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Asante Kotoko midfielder Baba Mahama missed training on Wednesday due a slight injury.

The 20-year-old was excused from training as the Porcupine Warriors returned to training on Wednesday at their Adakojachie Training grounds in Kumasi.

Head coach Steve Pollack is getting his side ready for the MTN FA Cup semi-final clash against Medeama SC and wants all his players in good shape and form to face the Yellow and Mauves.

The Kotoko medical team is yet to officially confirm on when the former Techiman City FC attacking midfielder can return to training.

Kotoko, record Ghana Premier League title winners, are fourth on the current league table and 9 points behind leaders Aduana Stars.